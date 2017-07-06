22°
Hoodie designer aims for career in art

Jenna Thompson | 6th Jul 2017 7:00 AM
Ella Gillespie wearing her hoodie design.
Ella Gillespie wearing her hoodie design. Contributed

YEAR NINE student Ella Gillespie still can't believeher design is being worn all around Australia.

The Evans River K-12 student's artwork Travelling Whales was selected for the 2017 Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME) National Hoodie Day design which is now being sold around the country as part of fundraising efforts to increase the achievement of indigenous students.

 

Wearing Ella Gillespie's hoodie, from left, Kristen Gillespie (Ella's mum) Glen Cook (Evans River K-12 assistant principal) Jenny Hart (Evans River K-12 Deputy Principal) and Rich Atkins (Program Manager SCU Lismore).
Wearing Ella Gillespie's hoodie, from left, Kristen Gillespie (Ella's mum) Glen Cook (Evans River K-12 assistant principal) Jenny Hart (Evans River K-12 Deputy Principal) and Rich Atkins (Program Manager SCU Lismore). Contributed

Ms Gillespie, who is a mentee with the AIME program, received the news that her work had been selected while in the middle of a class.

"I was handed a piece of paper with a photo of my design on one of their hoodies," Ms Gillespie said. "At first I couldn't believe it. I was shocked and amazed."

Ms Gillespie's design was inspired by her love of the ocean.

"Living at Evans Head you always see the humpback whales migrate," she said. "I always love to watch them and wanted to show this in a painting."

AIME Mentor with SCU Lismore Abbey Orcher said she was thrilled to hear about Ms Gillespie's achievement.

"Ella is such an amazing person and I cannot be more proud of her," Ms Orcher said.

Ms Gillespie said she has plans to pursue art as a profession after realising her potential through the AIME program.

"I love art and definitely want to do it as a career," she said. "Thanks to the AIME program, I feel more confident that I can achieve this goal."

National Hoodie Day will be held this Friday.

Topics:  aime ella gillespie evans river k-12 hoodie day northern rivers community

