Honouring their great-grand ancestors

Amelia Dening and Leni Cain-Roberts, Woodburn Public School students share their family stories of soldiers who served.

IT WAS the speech of two girls that had some people dabbing their eyes at the Evans Head and Woodburn Anzac Day services.

The two Year 6 students from Woodburn Public School spoke about their great-grandfathers who fought in both world wars.

"In 1942 (and) until 1945 my great-grandfather Lindsay Arthur was in New Guinea as a mechanic,” Amelia Dening said. "Both my great-grandfathers survived and came back to Australia.”

Another of Amelia's ancestors fought in World War One and he wrote a letter to his mother when the war was over, telling her he was coming home.

"On this day, 102 years ago, my great-great pop fought in the 13th battalion,” Leni Cain-Roberts said.

"He landed in Gallipoli on August 27, 1915, and fought at Lone Pine. 2500 men were lost. My pop was injured but he survived and went to the Western Front.”

Leni's "pop” also fought in and survived the Battle of the Somme, where the greatest loss for the Australian forces was felt.

"I am here to honour his (and others) sacrifice,” she said.

The 11-year-old girls were not alone as large crowds attended both the Evans Head dawn service and the Woodburn service by the Richmond River.

Special mention was made of Kevin Saville, who for the past 20 years had led the Anzac services in the Mid-Richmond.

Mr Saville died only a few weeks earlier and his passing was felt keenly at this year's dawn service.