Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Dasha survives searing test as Sam bows out early

by AP
10th Oct 2018 12:37 PM
Daria Gavrilova has a lot of rankings points to protect in Hong Kong. Picture: Getty.
Daria Gavrilova has a lot of rankings points to protect in Hong Kong. Picture: Getty.
DARIA Gavrilova has battled her way into the second round of the Hong Kong Open on a day of mixed results for Australia.

Gavrilova, who reached the final of this tournament last year, came from a set down to beat Kazakhstan's Zarina Dyas 3-6 7-5 6-1.

However, there were defeats for fellow Australians Samantha Stosur, who went down to Japanese qualifier Nao Habino, and also wildcard Priscilla Hon who lost to top-seeded Russian Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza gave herself a belated birthday present by defeated compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3 6-1.

The 13th-ranked Muguruza, who turned 25 earlier this week, has struggled since reaching the French Open semi-finals in June.

Two weeks ago at Wuhan was the first time since the French Open that she played three matches at a tournament.

Related Items

daria gavrilova hong kong open sam stosur tennis wta tour

Top Stories

    Muscle car dealer denies assaulting 'Sugardaddy.com' bride

    premium_icon Muscle car dealer denies assaulting 'Sugardaddy.com' bride

    Crime THE Lismore businessman, 60, told a court he "rather stupidly” met the alleged victim, his Czech wife, online and that she was pregnant within two months.

    Help for CBD businesses 'may be illegal', says councillor

    premium_icon Help for CBD businesses 'may be illegal', says councillor

    News Lismore councillor concerned about plan to help landlords with rates

    • 10th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    'Things are set to go crazy': Dangerous supercells forecast

    'Things are set to go crazy': Dangerous supercells forecast

    Weather We're about to experience the first “serious storms of the season”

    Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    premium_icon Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    Business Some workers owed three weeks' wages in "disgraceful" situation

    Local Partners