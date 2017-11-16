Hong Kong man charged over double fatal crash on Pacific Hwy

A HONG Kong man charged over a double fatal crash near Cabarita earlier this year must hand over $50,000 in cash if he wants to return home during court proceedings.

Ka Fai Ip, 47, faces two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death in relation to the crash at Cudgera Creek on the Pacific Highway on August 13.

Ip was driving a silver Toyota Camry around 4pm that day when it allegedly left the road and hit a cement bridge before landing in a culvert.

Two female passengers, women aged 64 and 46, died at the scene.

Ip and a third passenger, a 14-year-old boy, were treated at the scene and airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with non-critical injuries.

Ip was charged on Tuesday this week and police initially refused bail on the grounds that he may pose a flight risk.

After spending a night in custody he was granted bail in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday.

Under his bail conditions Ip must post $50,000 surety when he leaves Australia and provide written notice of his travel dates, airline, and flight numbers.

He is not to leave Hong Kong except to travel to Australia directly by airline.

He is only travel to Australia to attend court or meet with his lawyers or to attend upon his son who lives in Queensland.

Ip is also not to leave any airport whilst in transit to Australia, nor to travel to and from Australia except by airline.

He is not to apply for any other passport or document permitting overseas travel.

The matter returns to Tweed Heads Local Court on January 17.

Ip is excused from appearing on the next occasion.