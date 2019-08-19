Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at the South Australian Liberal party Annual General Meeting at the Adelaide Convention Centre in Adelaide, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Picture: AAP/Kelly Barnes
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at the South Australian Liberal party Annual General Meeting at the Adelaide Convention Centre in Adelaide, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Picture: AAP/Kelly Barnes
Politics

POLLING: Honeymoon period over for Coalition

by AAP
19th Aug 2019 7:48 AM

The Coalition's lead over Labor has slipped, the latest Newspoll shows.

The coalition has a 51-49 per cent two-party-preferred lead over Labor, the poll published in The Australian newspaper shows.

It shows a two-point drop in the two-party-preferred vote for the Coalition since the electoral surge in July, which saw the Government increase its lead over Labor 53 to 47 per cent.

Popular support for the Coalition has dropped two points to 42 per cent while Labor's primary vote jumped a point to 34 per cent in the latest survey of 1623 voters.

More Stories

Show More
calition editors picks election labor party polling two party preferred

Top Stories

    'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    premium_icon 'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    News A THANKFUL woman has met the two people who saved her daughter's life.

    DV accused set to claim self-defence sports facial injuries

    premium_icon DV accused set to claim self-defence sports facial injuries

    Crime She had visible injuries when she appeared in the court's dock

    Blueberry farming company fined over use of bird scare gun

    premium_icon Blueberry farming company fined over use of bird scare gun

    Crime The company appealed a council fine, but wound up with further costs

    Phone apps land man on child protection register in court

    premium_icon Phone apps land man on child protection register in court

    Crime The man's expected to defend the allegations on a legal basis