Honey Badger's dream: Byron bay, babies and... Brittany?

The Honey Badger reckons he wants to live in Byron Bay with his true love. Awww.

WE'VE already got plenty of famous people who call the North Coast home - think Chris Hemsworth, Simon Baker and Bernard Fanning.

But there's another star who would like to move to our beautiful region.

Nick "The Honey Badger" Cummins, the rugby player who's starring on the current series of The Bachelor, says he quite likes the idea of a Byron Bay lifestyle.

We think it was an amazing coincidence that he made that revelation on last night's episode just moments after his date, Brittany, said the exact same thing.

"I definitely, 100 per cent want kids and marriage. And that dream family thing," Brittany said.

"But I'm not ready for it yet. I'm not finished travelling yet. I still wanna travel for a few years maybe.

"But I wanna do that with somebody. And then, I always pictured somewhere like Byron."

And - who knew? - that's exactly where Nick wants to end up.

"Definitely wanna travel and I wanna travel with someone. Definitely not kids for a few years," he said.

"And actually, the area I wanted to pull up was around Byron."

It's fate!

The Honey Badger proved it by giving Brittany a rose at the end of their date.

She actually the favourite to win Nick's hand, so we look forward to welcoming them to the neighbourhood.

Perhaps once they settle into Byron, they can take a romantic Sunday drive to Kyogle, where Nick has strong family connections.

Maybe.