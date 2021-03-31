‘Honest’ Casino farmer appeals cattle theft conviction

A Casino farmer found guilty of stealing calves and cruelly cutting their ears has been described as an "honest person", a court has heard.

Brian John Donaldson, 36, was sentenced in November after he was found guilty of stealing five calves from a Myrtle Creek property in May 2019.

Donaldson was also found guilty of applying a brand, in this case attaching national identification tags to the cattle's ears, without the stock owner's consent earlier in 2020.

The court heard Donaldson kept the five calves after finding them on his property and removed large parts of their ears to remove their identifying tags to attach his own electronic ear tags to the calves.

He then took them to the Casino Saleyards, where he worked, and tried to sell them while claiming he was the owner.

However, after speaking with a co-worker who raised questions about the cattle's ears, Donaldson admitted they were his neighbour's and the cattle were returned to their rightful owner.

Brian Donaldson was convicted with cattle theft.

Donaldson was convicted and sentenced to conditional release order for 12 months for stealing the cattle.

The other charge of applying a brand to the animal without the knowledge of the owner was dealt with under Section 10A and dismissed.

Donaldson's defence barrister, William Tuckey, told Lismore District Court on Tuesday that his client had "behaved in ways contradictory" to his conviction.

Mr Tuckey said Donaldson acted as an "honest person" who had done his best to try to find the rightful owners of the calves at first opportunity.

"Fundamentally he took them to a sale yard, he didn't siphon them to a place where it would be (easy) to avoid detection," Mr Tuckey said.

"He took them to his place of employment … he came forward with the information that these weren't his cows.

"One option was to sell them but then inquiries could be made to find the owners … (and) he clearly identified on the form that one cow was different to the other."

Judge Jeffery McLennan said he understood it would have been "deeply annoying" for Donaldson to continuously have to deal with stray cattle wandering onto his property.

He questioned Mr Tuckey whether any "honest person" wouldn't have just asked neighbours if they'd found calves on their property.

"One can easily understand … (Donaldson) might seek to find some recompense for all the trouble he's been put to," Judge McLennan said.

"It seems to me he had a clear motive.

"It's perfectly human, and perfectly understandable (but it) just happens to be a criminal offence."

Judge McLennan will hand down his judgment on April 9.

