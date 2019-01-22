Homosexuality a 'fashion trend', according to Katter

Bob Katter and Anthony Wallis are coming to Roma to represent the Katter Australian Party, January 2019.

BOB Katter has called homosexuality a "fashion statement" while on a regional Queensland campaign trail attempting to win the hearts of rural voters ahead of the upcoming Federal election.

The Katter Australia Party leader and Federal Member for Kennedy made the controversial statement while visiting Dalby yesterday.

He was asked about the number of same-sex marriages while on the trail to drum up support for Maranoa candidate Anthony Wallis.

The electorate was one of only three in Queensland to vote no in the 2017 plebiscite.

According to the Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages, the Maranoa region has had less than five same-sex marriages since same-sex marriage became legal in December 2017.

Across Queensland, there were 595 same sex marriages registered between December 9, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

There were more than 3100 same sex marriages across the country in the same period, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

When asked about the number of marriages, Katter said it had become "popular" to be homosexual.

"In my whole life up to 50, I had never seen or heard of a homosexual person," Katter said.

"Now it's fashionable, it's just like a fashion trend - tomorrow there'll be another fashion.

"I just don't want to waste any time on it."

Maranoa candidate, Anthony Wallis, referred to the vote as "old news".

"I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it," Wallis said.

"When Turnbull left Parliament, that was the one thing that he said he did - that was really the only one thing he achieved.

"And that's well and good but I think there's a lot bigger issues."

Katter also raised concerns about anti-bullying campaigns in schools, saying they tended to target homosexual children.

"It's sort of controversial," Mr Katter said.

"'Stop bullying' which is pro-homosexual, is the way I would describe the 'stop bullying' campaign."

Wallis and Katter have been travelling throughout the Maranoa electorate with visits to Roma, Charleville, Chinchilla, Dalby and Toowoomba to raise the profile of Mr Wallis, in the hopes of winning the Liberal National Party stronghold from MP David Littleproud.

Long considered an LNP safe seat, Maranoa has been held by the party for the past 28 years.

Mr Katter said he wanted to win the Maranoa seat to "get revenge" on the LNP.

"You say why am I here? I want to get even," Katter said.

"It's payback time for those bastards that sold us out in the maise industry, in the dairy industry, in the banking issue."