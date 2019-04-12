Homophobia tackled in photo exhibition

FIGHTING NOT DANCING: Image by Scott Harrower titled You Are Nothing but a Social Menace. Fujiflex, Chrome print on Alupanel. 50 x 40 cm.

FIGHTING NOT DANCING: Image by Scott Harrower titled You Are Nothing but a Social Menace. Fujiflex, Chrome print on Alupanel. 50 x 40 cm. Scott Harrower

FIGHTING Not Dancing is a photo and sound exhibition by Lismore artist Scott Harrower, addresses homophobia and violence towards men who love men.

The exhibition will be open with a Q&A between Harrower and acclaimed author, journalist and broadcaster Benjamin Law.

The pair will discuss the topic of Gay Australia's history and its 21st century sentiment.

Harrower is looking forward to opening the exhibition.

"The Marriage Equality debate reminded me of coming out at 16 years old, into a homophobic and fearful society; one gripped by the AIDS epidemic," he said.

"I fell for a man who was manipulative and very violent; he often threatened to kill me. There was so much judgment around. It was my own living horror film, hence the cinematic aesthetic in the work," he said.

"Research shows that power-based or situational homosexuality was common in colonial Australia, so too were loving bonds between homosexual men.

"However, because of religiosity, this denied history was unconsciously absorbed into the national psyche as fear and shame. I hope audiences will grasp the long-term impact this can have on a community, especially in today's political debates around equality," he said.

The sound element of the work is an original, project-specific score by New York composer Ron Nahass, recorded in New York by members of the New York Queer Urban Orchestra.

Fighting Not Dancing premieres at Lismore Regional Gallery from May 18 to June 16.