Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Victoria Police have found human remains in Nambrok, near Sale. Picture: Stock
Victoria Police have found human remains in Nambrok, near Sale. Picture: Stock
Crime

Arrests after human remains found in Gippsland

by KIERAN ROONEY
19th Feb 2019 9:06 AM

HUMAN remains have been found in Gippsland during a search for a woman who went missing more than 300km away, with two people arrested over her suspicious disappearance.

Victoria Police has been looking for a 32-year-old woman from Canadian, a suburb of Ballarat, since she was last seen at her home about 6.30am on Sunday February 17.

This morning, detectives investigating her disappearance found human remains in Nambrok, more than 300km away, but they have not yet been formally identified.

The discovery comes as a 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were both arrested yesterday at a home in Phair Court, Altona.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the disappearance and the pair are currently helping police.

Anyone with more information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

More Stories

Show More
crime gippsland homicide human remains missing person police

Top Stories

    Motorcycle rider killed after hitting cow

    Motorcycle rider killed after hitting cow

    News The man was driving along Eltham Rd when he hit the cow

    • 19th Feb 2019 9:11 AM
    Guns and 20,000 pills seized in 'top-end' drug raid

    premium_icon Guns and 20,000 pills seized in 'top-end' drug raid

    Crime Two men remain in custody after being charged over the haul

    Universal Medicine caught on camera

    premium_icon Universal Medicine caught on camera

    News 90-minute program focused on the Universal Medicine empire

    Our disregard for safety: Are we dare devils or just dumb?

    premium_icon Our disregard for safety: Are we dare devils or just dumb?

    Lifestyle SCU expert explains why we ignore safety warnings from authority