Homewares store to open by Friday, manager hopes

Manager of Chandlers Betta Home Living Lismore, Michael Haddin, showing the water level at the store in Woodlark Street.

AT LEAST a million dollars worth of flood damage has battered a Lismore electronics and homewares store.

Betta Electrical manager, Michael Haddin said the damage bill is estimated to reach about $1.2 million as the wait continues for assessors to arrive later today.

Flood damaged goods at the back of the Chandlers Betta Home Living store. Claudia Jambor

The national franchise is looking at establishing a temporary space, which is hoped to be erected by Friday.

He aims to relocate his sellable stock to sell to those in need of white goods and other products.

"We'll see if we can (acquire a retail space) and put some stuff in it to clear out the good stuff we have got," Mr Haddin said.

As for the main store, Mr Haddin predicts the store won't be able open its doors for weeks.

In his 30 years of living in Lismore, Mr Haddin said he has never seen the water rise as high as it did last week.

He praised his staff and members of the community who have rolled up their sleeves and supported the store during the clean up effort.

"It's a disaster but it is made better by people getting in and helping," Mr Haddin said.

"We had probably 15 people off the street yesterday that came in and helped move things, clean things, wipe things off."

Some have contributed physical labour, others have provided food and drinks to energise the workers.