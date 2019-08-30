Menu
Sri Lankan Tamils Priya and Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born children, from Biloela in Queensland. Picture: AAP/Ellen Smith
News

#hometoBilo tops Twitter trends

by AAP
30th Aug 2019 11:23 AM
SOCIAL media users have thrown their support behind a Sri Lankan family at the centre of a dramatic deportation bid by the Federal Government.

Last night, the Home Affairs Department attempted to deport Priya and her husband Nadesalingam, who came separately by boat to escape Sri Lanka's civil war and settled in the Queensland town of Biloela, with their two Australian-born children.

A last-minute interim injunction, issued by phone late on Thursday by a federal judge after the deportation was already underway, has left the family in limbo in Darwin.

Their case will be heard in a Melbourne court hearing today.

The hashtag #hometobilo is currently topping Twitter trends in Australia, with Labor and Greens politicians and members of the public demanding a change of heart by the government.

"@PeterDutton_MP and @DavidColemanMP end this cruelty now. Let them stay. #hometoBilo" federal Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek tweeted.

 

 

 

 

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young demanded Scott Morrison intervene.

"The two children must be soscared. It does no harm to allow them stay so they can get on with school and being young healthy kids. #hometobilo"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

