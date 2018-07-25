PHOTOS: Homes under threat from bushfire, tiny victim saved

One of the tiny victims of the Myall Creek bushfire.

One of the tiny victims of the Myall Creek bushfire. Woodburn RFS

A NUMBER of homes and buildings were under threat from a bushfire yesterday afternoon.

Northern Rivers fire crews were called to Myall Creek Rd to get the blaze under control, including NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire & Rescue brigades from Woodburn, Coraki, Bungawalbin, Myall Creek, Casino and Ellangowan.

Posting about the impressive teamwork on Facebook, the Woodburn RFS wrote: "There were a couple of houses and buildings under threat but thank goodness there was no loss.

"We had the fire under control in no time."

The photos showed just how close the fire came to destroying a number of buildings in the area.

The crews also took the time to save one of the tiniest victims of the bushfire.

"A little victim of today's fire wandering around on the hot coals and trying to climb burning trees," Woodburn RFS posted on Facebook.

"We saved the poor little thing, gave it some water and relocated it to a safe area."

