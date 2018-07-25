PHOTOS: Homes under threat from bushfire, tiny victim saved
A NUMBER of homes and buildings were under threat from a bushfire yesterday afternoon.
Northern Rivers fire crews were called to Myall Creek Rd to get the blaze under control, including NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire & Rescue brigades from Woodburn, Coraki, Bungawalbin, Myall Creek, Casino and Ellangowan.
Posting about the impressive teamwork on Facebook, the Woodburn RFS wrote: "There were a couple of houses and buildings under threat but thank goodness there was no loss.
"We had the fire under control in no time."
The photos showed just how close the fire came to destroying a number of buildings in the area.
The crews also took the time to save one of the tiniest victims of the bushfire.
"A little victim of today's fire wandering around on the hot coals and trying to climb burning trees," Woodburn RFS posted on Facebook.
"We saved the poor little thing, gave it some water and relocated it to a safe area."
Current fires
- Hazard reduction at Bungawalbin, with more than 290 hectares burnt. This is being controlled by NSW National Parks and Wildlife ServiceAdvice
- Grass fire on Kyogle Rd, Fernside, burnt five hectares and is now under control
- A bushfire on Fullers Rd, Kippenduff has now burnt more than 1000 hectaresAdvice
- Another bushfire at Kippenduff, this one on Old Tenterfield Rd, is still listed as "being controlled" by the Rural Fire Service. It has burnt 119 hectaresAdvice
- At Carrawarra Ridge, west of the Kippenduff fires, a 230-hectare bushfire is being controlled by National Parks.