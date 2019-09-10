HOMES UNDER THREAT: Bushfire breaks containment lines

Fire fighting efforts between Drake and Tabulam against raging bushfire in the region.

Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 4.30pm: RFS spokesman Ben Shepard confirmed the Long Gully Road Fire has now burned in excess of 40,000ha.



He said firefighters will work through the night to contain the fire to the southern side of the Bruxner Hwy near Drake.



"What people need to recognise is that these 40,000ha combined with the Bees Nest fires at Armidale the RFS is dealing with 100,00ha on fire," he said.



"If conditions allow we may do some backburning and keep the fire south of the Bruxner Hwy."

ORIGINAL STORY: AN EMERGENCY warning is in place for the Long Gully Road fire near Drake, due to fire breaching containment lines in the Sandy Point area.

The fire is burning close to properties in the Sandy Hill area.

The Rural Fire Service says homes in the area of Macleods Creek Road are under threat.

Long Gully Rd bushfire: The bushfire has broken containment lines.

"If you are in the Sandy Hill area, make your final preparations now," the RFS has advised.

"Seek shelter as the fire impacts to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

"If you are in the area of Drake, Ewingar, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River, put your bush fire survival plan into action now.

"Areas on the eastern side of the Clarence River should monitor conditions closely."

RFS media spokesman Ben Shepard said the containment lines were broken on the north-western corner of the fireground.

"It's around 15km west of Drake and the fire has escalated at Macleods Rd," he said.

"We have seen an escalation of this fire in the last half hour with the wind pushing it in a more northerly direction towards the Bruxner Highway.

"Crews will continue to hold onto the containment line on the southern side of the Bruxner Highway."

