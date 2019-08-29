Homes raided across Northern Rivers in hunt for guns, drugs

Police have raided several houses in Lismore, Casino, Drake and Tabulam to gather evidence, including ice and guns.

UPDATE, 9.35am: POLICE have made a series of arrests for this morning across the Northern Rivers.

At least two people have been arrested from Casino homes after 8am, as part of Strike Force Balsille.

Police continue to seize a large haul of evidence from all of the houses, including the drug ice and guns.

More to come.

Original story: POLICE have raided eight houses in Lismore, Casino, Tabulam and Drake in the early hours of this morning searching for guns and ice.

Eight people are expected to be charged after police made arrests at the properties.

Investigators are currently searching the eight homes for evidence and have so far retrieved ice, utensils suitable for supply, cash and guns.

Police were seen to be bagging a large quantity of evidence outside one of the Casino properties about 8.30am today.

More information to come.