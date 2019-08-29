Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have raided several houses in Lismore, Casino, Drake and Tabulam to gather evidence, including ice and guns.
Police have raided several houses in Lismore, Casino, Drake and Tabulam to gather evidence, including ice and guns. Aisling Brennan
Crime

Homes raided across Northern Rivers in hunt for guns, drugs

Aisling Brennan
by
29th Aug 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.35am: POLICE have made a series of arrests for this morning across the Northern Rivers.

At least two people have been arrested from Casino homes after 8am, as part of Strike Force Balsille.

Police continue to seize a large haul of evidence from all of the houses, including the drug ice and guns.

More to come.

 

Original story: POLICE have raided eight houses in Lismore, Casino, Tabulam and Drake in the early hours of this morning searching for guns and ice.

Eight people are expected to be charged after police made arrests at the properties.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Investigators are currently searching the eight homes for evidence and have so far retrieved ice, utensils suitable for supply, cash and guns.

Police were seen to be bagging a large quantity of evidence outside one of the Casino properties about 8.30am today.

More information to come.

drug raid northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Alstonville real estate agent has 'no recollection' of fire

    premium_icon Alstonville real estate agent has 'no recollection' of fire

    Crime THE 50-year-old woman is facing court over allegations she started a fire in Alstonville's main street, damaging two units, in 2018.

    Jail for Kyogle man with 'fairly deprived background'

    premium_icon Jail for Kyogle man with 'fairly deprived background'

    Crime He intimidated police, was caught with drugs and drove while banned

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers

    Delay in manslaughter case being committed to trial

    premium_icon Delay in manslaughter case being committed to trial

    Crime Two men remain in custody over the fatal May, 2018 incident

    • 29th Aug 2019 9:00 AM