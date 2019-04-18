Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

A PROPOSED residential development in Yamba has passed through Clarence Valley Council's Environment, Planning and Community Committee despite some environmental concerns.

The development of 200 manufactured homes on Carrs Drive by Gold Coast developer Mavid would include a bowling green, pool and community centre.

In March, Peter Childs of Mavid Developments explained affordability was important and the development would enable older people to downsize, freeing up other houses for young families.

On Tuesday, Cr Debrah Novak asked Mr Childs about affordability, and he noted it was not badged as affordable housing as that comes with specific definitions under law.

"What we are working towards is housing affordability, and our target aim is to be within the vicinity of about 15 per cent below the median house price in the area." Mr Childs said.

Clr Greg Clancy asked Mr Childs about the $1 million that would be paid to the Biodiversity Conservation Trust to offset the destruction of 7.78 hectares of mahogany swampland.

Under the Biodiversity Offset Scheme, developers can either pay money to the trust or retire credits through bio-banking agreements with other landowners, with Mr Childs explaining the latter option was preferable.

Mr Childs also said the area was heavily degraded and Mavid were looking at an offset which was "eight to 10 times the size" of the vegetation lost at the Carrs Rd site.

Mr Clancy wanted to refuse the development application on the grounds the ecological study was "inadequate" and concerns raised by the Office of Environment and Heritage had not been addressed by the council.

"If we have biodiversity values of over $1 million we should at least have an adequate field survey done to see what threatened species are there, not presumed to be there."

Cr Ritchie Williamson said he was not swayed by the argument that OEH requirements had not been met and the information provided suggested the process was sound.

The motion to approve the DA was won 3-2.