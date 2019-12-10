Menu
HOME DESTROYED: Wayne Peters said he was very lucky not to be home when his property at Myall Creek Road - Swampy Trail in West Bungawalbin was destroyed by the Myall Creek Road Fire on November 9, 2019.
Homeowner’s resilient attitude after house destroyed in fire

Alison Paterson
10th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
WHEN the Myall Creek Road Fire swept through Wayne Peter’s land last month, he wasn't there to see his house destroyed.

But Mr Peters who is currently staying at Pottsville, thinks his luck is holding, despite his beloved property ‘Bora’ at West Bungawalbin, being decimated when fire blazed through on Saturday November 9, burning everything in its path.

He said it’s the second “close call” he’s had during the current bushfire emergency.

“Ironically I had dodged a bullet from the Rappville - Busby Flats bushfire by 4km, three weeks before the Bora Ridge fires started its carnage,” he said.

“Now my house has been destroyed by the Myall Creek Road Fire but I’m alive so I’m lucky.”

Mr Peters said this disaster is exacerbated by a significant water loss after his dam mysteriously emptied earlier this year.

“I’m completely out of water here now,” he said.

“If another fire comes through I would be in trouble.”

Mr Peters returned to his property late last month to take stock of the damage and consider his next steps when the bushfires are finally controlled then extinguished.

He said he’s now thinking hard about what to do from here at his Myall Creek Road - Swampy Trail property.

Mr Peters confessed he is facing a massive challenge, but said he's one of many people in the same situation.

“There’s a lot to think about,” he said.

Mr Peters said he really won’t be able to commence work until he sorts out his future - and until the bushfire situation is resolved.

“I have a lot of cleaning up to do before I start the new future of this property,” he said.

But he knows he could be a lot worse off.

“I’m still alive to watch my son grow up - can’t ask for a better Christmas present than that.”

bushfire2019 northernnswfires
