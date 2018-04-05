Homemade number plates put on stolen motorbike

Two people have been arrested after a member of the public reported suspicious activity near Corndale Hall.

A TIP-OFF from a member of the public to police has led to two people being arrested over theft, drugs and ammunition charges.

Police will allege that about 3.30pm on Wednesday a member of the public alerted police to suspicious activity near Corndale Hall.

Police from the Richmond TAG attended and saw a man hiding in the bushes near the road.

After speaking to the 34-year-old Lismore man, police arrested him on three outstanding warrants.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Further information from the public led police to a 35-year-old Lismore woman who was about 500m away.

The woman was in close proximity to a Triumph motorcycle with homemade number plates.

The woman refused to supply her name.

Checks on the bike revealed it was stolen from a Queensland address.

A search of the woman resulted in police finding 11 shotgun shells, keys to the Triumph and 1.45g of methylamphetamine.

She was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, receiving stolen property and possessing ammunition without a permit.

She was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local court in May.

The Richmond Police District said: "These two good arrests probably would not have happened if it was not for members of the public seeing something suspicious and then promptly calling police.

"If you see something that you know feels wrong, please call your local police who will attend and make inquiries."