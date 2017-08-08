HOMELESSNESS: Celebrating compassion and support

HOMELESSNESS is an issue that will never go away, unless people are willing to acknowledge it.

As part of Homelessness Week on August 7-13, Social Futres has some special things in store.

Homelessness Connect is a day of community, compassion and practical support for people in our community who are homeless.

There will be eventsin Lismore (August 8) at the Winsome Hotel and Casino (August 9).

"It's a day of celebration and giving back,” Connecting Home Manager Lance Schema said..

"There is such a great demand for services like ours in the region. So many people in our community are doing it tough and events like the March flood and cold winter nights just compound already difficult circumstances.”

People who experience homelessness or are just doing it tough will be able to choose some clothes and toiletries all free of charge. Also, thanks to Splendour in the Grass, there will be a selection of donated items including tents, sleeping bags and bed linen.

There will be access to services and support such as the Lismore Family Planning Service, housing, legal specialists, Centrelink and other community service groups who can provide practical support and assistance to people who need it.

Homelessness Connect is a partnership between Social Futures, Department of Family and Community Services, North Coast Community Housing, OTCP, Centrelink, The Winsome Hotel and the Casino Neighbourhood Centre.

"We'll have free haircuts, a BBQ lunch and live music. It's heart-warming, the number of people and services who are coming along to support the day.” Mr Schema said.

"And you don't need an invitation to join in - those in need, volunteers, service providers and community members are welcome to come along and join in the celebration.”

If you would like to donate to the Connecting Home Program you can go to: www.socialfutures.org.au/donate

You CAN ask that: A new short film about youth homelessness in the Northern Rivers

Also to premiere at the Lismore Homelessness Connect event on Tuesday is a new video produced by Social Futures. It's a moving ten minute tribute to youth homelessness in the area and is loosely based on the ABC TV Series You Can't Ask That.

It was inspired by a group of local high school students who wanted a chance to pose questions to young people who have experienced the challenges of homelessness first hand. They wrote a series of questions and a number of Connecting Home participants agreed to answer them.

"I cried when I first saw the edited film”, says Connecting Home Youth Manager, Niki Gill.

"I hear these stories all the time, but to see and hear them told in this format was really touching. And the participants spoke so lucidly and openly about their experiences, it is impossible not to be moved by it.”

The film highlights the high rates of youth homelessness, the very low vacancy rates for rental properties in our towns - less than 1% - and the lack of crisis accommodation for youth in the Northern Rivers.

View the film at the Social Futures website - www.socialfutures.org.au

Homelessness Connect is being held:

Lismore - 8 August, 10am-2pm at The Winsome, Lismore

Casino - 9 August 10am-2pm at 63 Hickey St, Casino