Homeless women to benefit from period packs

PeriodPack is a small donation powered initiative, providing homeless and vulnerable women in the Northern Rivers of Australia with safe and accessible sanitary and hygiene packages.

LILY Harrison said when you walk around Byron Bay, you don't see many homeless women; but that doesn't mean they aren't there.

A student in Year 10 at Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School, Lily Harrison has started an initiative to provide homeless women with health care.

Ms Harrison said she heard about a similar initiative in Sydney and was inspired by their story before starting PeriodPack, a small donation powered initiative, providing homeless and vulnerable women with safe and accessible sanitary and hygiene packages.

Basic hygiene and sanitary products including; pads, tampons, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste are made into care packages and distributed to community and homeless centres, soup kitchens, local women's refuge centres and women's health facilities in areas including Byron Bay, Lismore, Brunswick Heads.

"There were lots of women who needed that kind of support and I was capable of giving it," Ms Harrison said.

"I got a bunch of friends and family members to donate so I could make the first packs and get the ball rolling."

Byron Bay Community Centre community services manager, Cat Seddon, told ABC North Coast "middle-aged women are the new face of homelessness in Byron Bay".

Ms Harrison said she hopes to raise enough money to make 100 packs at a fundraiser next week.

The fundraiser will be at Future Dreamers, Byron Bay on August 12 from 3.30 - 5.30pm. Ages 12 and over.