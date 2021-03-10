Homeless shelter to be converted into low-income housing

Sheraton House was comprised of six brick and tile two-storey townhouses situated at 87 Cherry Street, Ballina, opposite the Ballina District Hospital.

Update 11am: St Francis Xavier Parish in Ballina said all men formerly lodging at SHeraton House have been moved to similar services in the area.

Paul Lloyd, Parish Business Manager, confirmed the information.

"All lodgers have been accommodated in alternative housing options mainly funded through the NSW Government. that is now fulfilling its housing responsibilities," he said.

"The homeless in Ballina are being assisted by facilities and organisations such as Harmony House, Mary's Place, St Vincent de Paul, North Coast Community Housing and the Department of Housing."

Original story: An accommodation service for homeless men owned by the Catholic Church in Ballina will be converted into into long-term affordable housing.

A spokesman from the Catholic Diocese of Lismore confirmed the news, on behalf of the Ballina Parish.

CentaCare Ballina decided to close Sheraton House on May 6, 2020, for the duration of the pandemic.

A classified notice published by the parish in its newsletter in December last year explained the decision.

"As part of our mission to serve the needs of St Francis Xavier community, a review has been undertaken of the purpose of Sheraton House as a men's crisis accommodation centre moving into the future," the note said.

"After much consideration, a decision has been made to transition Sheraton House from a night shelter for homeless men to low-cost housing, to ensure the important work and services we offer are able to be sustained now, and into the future."

The co-ordinator of Sheraton House, Mick Maloney, and St Francis Xavier's Parish business manager Paul Lloyd, inside the accommodation service back in 2010.

The spokesman said the building will be fully renovated in order to offer long-term housing to families or single individuals.

He was unable to confirm the final cost of the renovations, when will they be completed, and whether alternative support was offered to the men who used to be supported by Sheraton House.

The decision, by Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lismore, father Gregory Homeming, is in line with his goals for his time in the role as head of the Catholic Church in Northern NSW, which included offering social housing for disadvantaged families.

Created in 2004, Sheraton House was part of the CentaCare Ballina Accommodation Programme and provided shelter and meals for up to ten homeless men each night.

Sheraton House was staffed by five qualified workers and was run by St Francis Xavier Parish CentaCare, with support from the St Vincent de Paul Society, with an annual operating cost of $220,000.

The shelter provided 2500 bed nights and 10,000 meals a year for between 200 and 300 clients.

Back in 2010, The Ballina Advocate said 36 men who came to Sheraton House in the 12 months prior, were able to be supported in their bid to find permanent accommodation, but the project struggled to gain funding.