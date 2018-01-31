Homeless, scared due to North Coast rental crisis

THE scarcity of rental properties in the Evans Head area is taking its toll on residents.

While some people have the option of finding somewhere else to live, albeit out of the area, Charlie's* only choice is homelessness, and that is where he has found himself.

At 65, Charlie has battled through his alcoholic addiction and, with help from the Salvation Army, is able to declare himself dry for six years.

"I am on a disability pension because of my alcoholism,” he said.

Charlie was coping with his battle, but everything started to go wrong just before Christmas last year.

"I was living in a small complex in a one bedroom flat in Evans Head for $200 per week,” he said.

"After living there for three months the real estate agent did an inspection.”

Charlie said he soon received a letter from the agent saying, because he had put up a picture and some shelves, his lease would not be renewed.

"I was told I would be on a week to week basis until January 26, so I started looking for other rentals,” he said.

As Charlie soon discovered, what was available for rent was way beyond what his disability pension could afford.

The stress of trying to find somewhere to live has caused Charlie to go to hospital three times since Christmas with mental health issues.

He has since slept rough at Byron Bay and is currently paid up to spend two weeks in a homeless men's shelter in Ballina while he still searches for a roof over his head.

"I worry about my sanity,” he said.

"I've had my life put on hold due to this (real estate problem).”