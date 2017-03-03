Homeless man who allegedly bashed woman granted bail

AN ITINERANT homeless man who was living in a train tunnel near Mullumbimby when he allegedly bashed his girlfriend has been released on bail.

Bearded and dishevelled, with dark brown eyes and hair, Daniel Newman was shaking as he sat in the dock in Byron Bay Local Court yesterday morning.

The 25-year-old allegedly bashed a 21-year-old woman on Tuesday, February 28.

He was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and intimidating with intent to cause fear or physical harm, and property damage.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said the young woman had suffered a "frightful beating".

"Every inch of her body is covered in lumps and bruises," Magistrate Dakin said.

The 21-year-old is currently in Gold Coast Hospital with bleeding on the brain.

He said given the "perilous condition" of the victim's health it was possible that the assault charge could be upgraded.

He also noted the prosecution had a strong case.

However, Magistrate Dakin opted to grant Newman's temporary freedom under strict conditions.

He noted that Newman had a limited criminal record and would reside at his father's Pacific Pines home on the Gold Coast.

Newman was also required to post a $2000 bail, is to report to Coomera police station daily, and must not enter NSW, consume any drugs or alcohol, nor approach or contact the alleged victim.

The matter will return to Byron Bay Local Court on Thursday, March 16.