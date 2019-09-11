Homeless man murdered in ‘cowardly attack’

Police have launched a desperate public appeal to help solve the "cowardly" murder of 53-year-old David Collin.

POLICE have identified the man found dead outside a Sunshine Coast community centre to be 53-year-old David Collin.

Detectives investigating the murder of Mr Collin have launched a public appeal to determine the circumstances prior to the discovery of his body outside the Millwell Rd Community Centre at Maroochydore on September 9.

Preliminary information suggests Mr Collin, a local homeless man, was subject to a violent, unprovoked attack as he slept in his sleeping bag.

Mr Collin was located with severe head injuries by a member of the public who immediately notified police about 8.30am on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards from the Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said the victim was seen using a carry bag with wheels to transport his possessions so he may have stood out to people passing by.

"Between 6pm on Sunday evening to daylight on Monday morning, six people can be seen walking in the vicinity of where Mr Collin slept that night," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

"There are a couple of people on pushbikes and a few walking who we would like to identify and have come forward.

"Additionally, we would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the Millwell Road Community Centre on Sunday night or early on Monday morning to contact police.

"This appears to have been a very cowardly attack on a vulnerable person and we will continue to pursue all lines of inquiries to find whoever is responsible."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901767394