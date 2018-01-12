Menu
Homeless man killed his dog to 'protect young children'

A man has been sentenced after he tied his dog to a tree and beat it to death.

A HOMELESS man killed his dog in Brunswick Heads "to protect young children” after it attacked a young boy and girl under 10, a court has heard.

Robert Kym Mitchell, 53, had pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty after tying his the dog to a tree and beating it to death near the Brunswick Valley Community Centre on November 28.

Mitchell was subsequently arrested and spent three weeks in custody.

During his sentencing on Thursday in Byron Local Court, Mitchell's solicitor Rebecca McIlveen told the court the dog had bitten the two children in two consecutive days.

The first was a little girl aged six or seven who was running across the grass outside the community centre, Echonetdaily reported.

The day after, the dog bit a young boy.

Ms McIlveen reportedly told the court that Mitchell could not afford to take his dog to the vet to be put down.

He also felt he couldn't wait for a council ranger to arrive because it would take too long.

But Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the 53-year-old should have considered a better way.

"While on one view your motivation might be seen as noble, that is, to protect children, there are far more appropriate ways to deal with such an issue.”

Mitchell was forbidden from owning another pet for five years and given a two-year good behaviour bond.

In reaching his decision, Mr Dunlevy took into account that Mitchell had spent three weeks in custody while on remand and that, once released, he had been required to report to Brunswick Heads police every day.

Topics:  animal cruelty northern rivers crime

