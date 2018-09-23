Homeless man charged over $16k Byron Bay jewellery haul

A MAN camping in scrub land near Byron Bay allegedly made off with more than $16,000 in jewellery and cash from a Byron Bay home.

The man allegedly gained entry to the home about 9am last Wednesday after a resident left a door unlocked.

Among the cache of stolen items included two Omega watches, a Tiffany and Co designer wallet with cards and cash inside, a jar of coins, a set of diamond earrings and an antique wedding band.

Police say the total value of the items was approximately $16,200.

But it wasn't long before police caught up with the alleged thief.

Detectives attended a nearby camp site in scrub land and allegedly located the 41-year-old, of no fixed place of abode, in possession of the stolen property.

He also had some foreign currency on him which police suspect was unlawfully obtained.

Police discovered the man had an outstanding warrant for the offences of larceny and possess prohibited drug.

He was charged with break enter and steal, goods in custody, and the warrant.

He was refused bail and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on October 18.