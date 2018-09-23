Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Homeless man charged over $16k Byron Bay jewellery haul

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Sep 2018 3:39 PM

A MAN camping in scrub land near Byron Bay allegedly made off with more than $16,000 in jewellery and cash from a Byron Bay home.

The man allegedly gained entry to the home about 9am last Wednesday after a resident left a door unlocked.

Among the cache of stolen items included two Omega watches, a Tiffany and Co designer wallet with cards and cash inside, a jar of coins, a set of diamond earrings and an antique wedding band.

Police say the total value of the items was approximately $16,200.

But it wasn't long before police caught up with the alleged thief.

Detectives attended a nearby camp site in scrub land and allegedly located the 41-year-old, of no fixed place of abode, in possession of the stolen property.

He also had some foreign currency on him which police suspect was unlawfully obtained.

Police discovered the man had an outstanding warrant for the offences of larceny and possess prohibited drug.

He was charged with break enter and steal, goods in custody, and the warrant.

He was refused bail and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on October 18.

break and enter byron bay crime jewel thief northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    premium_icon Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    Politics "YOU never take anything for granted in life, certainly not political life."

    Man 'hit and dragged' by car in busy street

    Man 'hit and dragged' by car in busy street

    Breaking The incident reportedly occurred after an argument

    • 23rd Sep 2018 4:29 PM
    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    News 'Nothing but a dangerous revenue raising scam'

    GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    premium_icon GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    News Were you spotted at the Nimbin Show?

    Local Partners