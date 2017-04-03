23°
Homeless man assaulted, head allegedly stomped on

3rd Apr 2017 12:55 PM

A MAN will appear in court today after allegedly assaulting a homeless man in Byron Bay.

About 10.30pm Sunday, a 29-year-old homeless man was sleeping on a bench in Apex Park when he was approached by a man who demanded money.

The man allegedly assaulted the homeless man, kicking and stomping on his head a number of times.

Witnesses went to assist the injured man and emergency services were called.

The injured man was taken to Byron District Hospital where he was treated for a large cut to the back of his head.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station, where he was charged with reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and use intimidation/violence to unlawfully influence person.

He was refused bail and will appear at Mullumbimby Local Court today.

Topics:  crime homeless northern rivers crime police

