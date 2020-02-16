Homeless can wash clothes and have a shower for free

Orange Sky who provide vans where homeless people can wash and shower is coming to Casino.

Orange Sky who provide vans where homeless people can wash and shower is coming to Casino.

IMAGINE you're homeless. You have nowhere to wash your clothes or yourself.

Orange Sky is bringing its van to the Northern Rivers so people can have a hot shower and use washing machnes and dryers for free.

The national not-for-profit organisation will roll out 'Don', a hybrid van with two huge washing machines, two dryers and a hot shower.

'Don' will be supported by more than 50 volunteers across communities including Lismore, Byron Bay, Bangalow, Lennox Head, Ballina and Casino from late February.

Orange Sky program manager Don Glaubert said the program is led and managed by the volunteers in each community.

"We'll organise regular three hour shifts at the same time every week in different towns," Mr Glaubert said.

"In the Northern River we know there are 1500 people identified as having no roof over their head."

Providing the service gives homeless people dignity and a social connection, he said.

Orange Sky will be looking for volunteers who will take part in educational sessions to prepare them for their shifts with 'Don'.

"Just two hours a week can make a difference," Mr Glaubert said.

With a mission of giving back, Orange Sky is offering the opportunity for businesses that sign up to #OrangeForOrangeSky to attend an ambitious conversation about homelessness, hosted by space series, and facilitated by consumer psychologist Adam Ferrier and happiness hacker Penny Locaso on February 27 at Bangalow Bowling Club.

Orange Sky has washed over 1.4 million tonnes of laundry since its 2014 launch, with its volunteers engaging in over 200,000 hours of genuine conversation with friends across Australia.

• For more on how to volunteer or support the #OrangeForOrangeSky campaign, visit here