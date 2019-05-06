Menu
She’ll next be seen in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Picture: AP
Margot Robbie’s heartbreaking dash home to Dalby

6th May 2019 9:42 AM
HOMEGROWN Hollywood star Margot Robbie returned for the burial of her beloved grandmother on the weekend.

The Gold Coast actor attended the Tribeca film festival in New York last week, but ­managed to be in Dalby in time for the burial.

Robbie's grandmother, ­affectionately known as "Narnie", passed away on April 13, aged 92.

The family held a funeral at Southport's Trinity Lutheran Church the day before Anzac Day, but postponed the Dalby burial until Robbie could be there.

The 28-year-old actor kept up a brave face during the rain-soaked farewell where she was seen alongside her brother Cameron.

Just days before the burial, the I, Tonya star was pictured looking understandably downcast in New York.

Robbie burst onto the Hollywood scene as Jordan Belfort's blonde bombshell wife, Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street.

She has quickly ascended from her role on Channel 10's Neighbours to become one of Hollywood's leading ladies, a rise which culminated in a best actor Oscar nomination for her role in I, Tonya.

