Homegrown champion set for Boxing Day battle

Three time Australian Champion Mark Robinson has the Mr Modified V8 Dirt Modified round at Lismore Speedway. Photo Tony Powell.

AN IMPRESSIVE entry list has been received by officials for the opening round of the Mr Modified Series at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Boxing Day (Night).

The line-up is headed by Lismore’s triple Australian Champion Mark Robinson and also includes two times national titleholder Andrew Pezzutti.

The series has become an annual event since David Lander took over promoting the Lismore Showground Speedway some years ago and has increased in stature in that time.

The first round is vital for drivers as the tournament is conducted as an ongoing point scoring event, culminating with the series final on January 11.

“This opening round always is very keenly contested by the drivers because it’s so important to score good points in the chase for Mr Modified honours,” Lander said.

“Each season we see Boxing Night as one of the major fixtures because of what the series means and it’s also the start of annual holidays for many people who annually attend this event.”

Phil McNamara, a NSW V8 Dirt Modified Champion and regular strong runner at Lismore, also has nominated and comes into contention.

Other drivers include Andrew Firth, Brayd Stephenson, Tim Luscombe, Sam Bruggy and Paul Booker.

With hot weather conditions likely, the latter part of the race will almost certainly be run on a slick track which is devoid of dirt on the lower pole line.

The selection of the correct tyre compound also could go a long way toward determining the winner.

Track curator Tony Powell has spent many hours preparing the surface to ensure the night runs smoothly and drivers are given the best possible track conditions for the earlier heat events in addition to the long distance feature race.

The Boxing Night spectacular also will feature another round of the BH Contracting Driver to America series for the Wingless Sprintcars.

There is little in points among the top runners ensuring racing will again be intense on the night.

Other categories featured on the variety program are AMCA Nationals, Production Sedans, Junior Sedans and Street Stocks. Gates open at 4pm with racing from 5.30pm.