Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
A house in Forrest Beach has been destroyed in a fire. The family were lucky to escape with minor smoke inhalation.
Environment

Home with family inside destroyed in blaze

by KEAGAN ELDER
11th Dec 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE with two adults and two children inside has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Emergency services were called to the house on 14 Palm St, Forrest Beach about 3.14am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two firefighting crews from Ingham and Forrest Beach attended.

Unfortunately the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire investigators will head to the scene later today.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews were still on scene, dampening remaining hot spots.

She said no other properties were affected by the blaze.

The family were assessed by paramedics for minor smoke inhalation but did not require further hospital treatment.

burned to death fire fire fighters housefire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAURA’S CHOICE: Why a Ballina woman wants to die

        premium_icon LAURA’S CHOICE: Why a Ballina woman wants to die

        News A Northern Rivers woman is travelling to Switzerland this weekend and is not planning to return alive

        Investigation into ‘incorrect’ landing at Ballina airport

        premium_icon Investigation into ‘incorrect’ landing at Ballina airport

        News Captain realised plane’s speed and altitude were higher than normal

        Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        premium_icon Council's shock decision on Lismore cup public holiday

        News Turf club wanted part-day local public holiday from 12-6pm

        DROUGHT RELIEF: Council calls for dam wall to be raised

        premium_icon DROUGHT RELIEF: Council calls for dam wall to be raised

        News AS THE drought bites, a Northern Rivers council is calling on the state government...