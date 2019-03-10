Home semi on cards for Cavs

TON UP: Angus Callan, who scored a quickfire century for Lennox Head on Saturday.

THE Casino Cavaliers will be hunting a home semi-final when they complete their final round of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket season on Saturday.

The Cavaliers bowled out Alstonville for 126 and in reply they looked like a team in a hurry with the bat, getting to 4-198 at stumps.

If they won outright and defending premiers Cudgen lost to Pottsville - which may be on the cards - Casino would finish second and play at Queen Elizabeth Park on the first week- end of the finals.

Mark Mison and veteran Al Nowlan each took three wickets for the Cavs on Saturday then Trent Bennett (59), Sam Dietrich (57) and Adam Shields (42) made short work of the small target.

Kyle Lager (39) and Aiden Lindsay (36) did best with the bat for Alstonville, which will finish bottom of the ladder.

Cudgen made 190 after winning the toss and batting at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Connor Ziebell hit 54 after most of the top order had fail- ed, including his brother Caleb Ziebell, who doesn't miss out too often.

Sabah Syed proved a handful for the defending premiers, taking 4-32 from 21 overs.

The total is well within the capability of the home team, which needs a win to ensure it doesn't miss out on the semis.

Ballina Bears are the ones that could take their place in the final four but they have made a shaky start at 2-12 in reply to Marist Brothers' 165 at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Sam Adams toiled away again for Bears, taking the new ball and finishing with 5-65 from 31 overs.

Marist Brothers youngster Henry Harris made his highest Hooker League score of 54.

The other game was the expected mismatch, with the undefeated competition leaders Lennox Head plundering 0-195 after bowling out Murwillumbah for 114.

Angus Callan is 108 not out and Andrew Lindsay on 75.

William Chapples continued his great season in a struggling team by scoring 67 not out for Murwillumbah.

ALSTONVILLE v

CASINO CAVALIERS

(at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar)

Casino Cavaliers won the toss

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings:

K Yager, st Dietrich b T Calrton 39

B Gwilliams, c Dietrich b R Mison 9

A Lindsay, lbw M Mison 36

J Pearce, b Nowlan 9

J McNally c Dietrich b Nowlan 0

R Pearce, b R Mison 3

G Potter, b M Mison 4

T Irwin, c Ensby b Bennett 4

S Robb, not out 2

M Victor, c Bennett b Nowlan 5

O Scarlett, lbw M Mison 0

Sundries 15

TOTAL 126

Fall: 34 72 93 93 110 110 114 118 125 126.

Bowling: J Carlton 11-4-23-0, M Mison 8.3-2-14-3, R Mison 6.2-1-29-2, N Ensby 2-0-19-0, A Nowlan 11-5-20-3, T Calrton 3-1-7-1, T Bennett 0.4-0-0-1.

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

T Bennett, c Lindsay b Pearce 59

S Dietrich, lbw Pearce 57

A Shields, c Gwilliam b Irwin 42

T Martin, c Irwin b Pearce 0

C Mitchell, not out 13

L McCabe, not out 18

Sundries 9

TOTAL 4-198

Fall: 90 128 130 174.

Bowling: T Irwin 8-0-68-1, J Pearce 15-2-79-3, J McNally 8-0-46-0.

POTTSVILLE v CUDGEN

(at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville)

Cudgen won the toss

CUDGEN 1st innings:

Caleb Ziebell, c Tripp b Syed 13

P Rosser, c and b Bennett 7

A Williams, st Rogers b Syed 18

C McDowell,

c Rogers b McCloy 33

H Wilson, c Tripp b Syed 7

Connor Ziebell, lbw McCloy 54

H Gray, c Burns b Syed 3

T Spencer, lbw Hoare 25

S Weir, c Bone b Burns 7

J Weir, c Tripp b Hoare 6

L Wylie, not out 5

Sundries 12

TOTAL 190

Fall: 8 34 41 51 110 116 158 174 178 190.

Bowling: R McCloy, 16-3-43-2, J Bennett 9-3-30-1, T Burns 13-2-33-2, S Syed 21-9-32-4, D Thoms 7-2-17-0, O Bone 5-0-11-0, J Hoare 8-1-18-2.

BALLINA BEARS

v MARIST BROTHERS

(at Fripp Oval, Ballina)

Marist Brothers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, c Moore b Cox 21

B Cleaver, c Johnson b Adams 0

H Harris, st Burdock b Adams 54

D Vidler, b Adams 19

S Rose, lbw Adams 3

M Cleaver, b Hall 3

J Seiffert, lbw Hall 17

K Warid, not out 28

D Hamshaw, b Hall 0

J Salkeld, lbw Adams 2

B Mitchell, lbw Hall 13

Sundries 5

TOTAL 165

Fall: 1 49 82 90 103 107 125 125 138 165.

Bowling: S Adams 31-3-65-5, B Carruthers 9-1-14-0, T Cox 8-3-18-1, R Singh 9-0-22-0, L Hall 16-4-32-4, J Moore 2-0-9-0.

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings:

J Perkins, b Mitchell 1

R Singh, not out 5

B Carruthers, b Mitchell 0

L Barnett, not out 4

Sundries 2

TOTAL 2-12

Fall: 4 4.

Bowling: B Mitchell 3-0-8-2, J Salkeld 2-1-2-0.

MURWILLUMBAH

v LENNOX HEAD

(at Rabjones Oval,

Murwillumbah)

Murwillumbah won the toss

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings:

Z Vickers, c T Fisher b Cronin 5

D Brooks, c Burvill b Maladay 1

J Agius, c Lindsay b Maladay 14

V Quigley, c T Fisher b Cronin 1

W Chapples, not out 67

K Hill, c Burvill b Fisher 6

A Melville, b Fisher 0

B Champley, c Burvill b Murphy 0

S Ewing, b Cronin 5

B Neilsen, b Maladay 5

B Burns, b Murphy 0

Sundries 10

TOTAL 114

Bowling: C Maladay 10-2-47-3, O Cronin 12-3-33-3, T Murphy 9.4-3-23-2, T Fisher 6-3-9-2.

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

A Callan, not out 108

A Lindsay, not out 75

Sundries 12

TOTAL 0-195

Bowling: A Melville 4-0-35-0, B Neilsen 5-0-33-0, S Ewing 4-0-16-0, D Brooks 4-0-44-0, K Hill 3-0-24-0, W Chapples 3-0-25-0, B Burns 1-0-9-0.