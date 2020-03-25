Home schooling can help you and your child

TEACHING children can be hard enough but it can be especially hard when you didn’t sign up for the job in the first place.

Many parents are finding themselves in the position of having to homeschool their children in light of schools being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Karen Chegwidden, president of Home Educators Australia, said parents should embrace the opportunity to take a hands-on approach to their child’s education.

“Don’t panic, you and your child are a team in this … especially when times have changed and parents are stressed, kids are stressed and we know no one learns best in those circumstances … use this time to reconnect,” Mrs Chegwidden said.

Many schools are providing online resources to maintain education during this time but Mrs Chegwidden said home learning can offer a flexible approach to education.

“Learning at home doesn’t look the same as learning at school, you don’t have to sit in front of a desk for ages,”

“Take the moment to embrace more flexible learning options … if my child likes to cook, when you do cooking, you learn how to plan things, weigh things and engage with a text so there’s a lot of learning in everyday activities,” Mrs Chegwidden said.

Organisations like Home Educators Australia are providing online resources that parents can use to help but Mrs Chegwidden said the parents situation is likely to vary person to person.

“People should do what works for them, it’s going to be different for every family and it’s most likely going to be different for every child … for most families it’s going to be a balance and an individual balance,” Mrs Chegwidden said.