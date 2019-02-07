Home abandoned during flood now a safe haven

HOME SAFE: Goonellabah home-owner Zeny Rochester said she was delighted her house was now safe after assistance from Lismore City Council in overseeing repairs provided by the NSW Disaster Relief Scheme grant.

A GOONELLABAH woman who contacted The Northern Star following a landslip which may have forced her to abandon her home in the wake of the 2017 floods has reported a happy ending.

On October 12, 2017, home-owner Zemy Rochester made the front page after it was revealed that while she lived more than 150m above sea level, her home wasn't immune from water damage, following a landslip in the wake of the March 31 floods.

The damage to Ms Rochester's home in Norwood Ave had been so serious, Lismore City Council issued her with a letter expressing their concerns about a landslip and advised her she may have to vacate her beloved home.

Things were looking bleak for the woman who had earlier made news after helping to save the life of a Bonalbo resident.

However, in December 2018, Ms Rochester received a letter from the NSW Office of Emergency Management which said her application for financial assistance under the Disaster Relief Scheme had been approved.

"It's a very good result," she said.

"I would like to thank The Northern Star for your wonderful help."

She said the grant was paid directly to the builders who undertook the building repairs.

Ms Rochester said the repairs had been completed and she was very pleased and relieved her home was now deemed completely safe.

And she said she also wanted to acknowledge the wonderful assistance provided by Lismore City Council.

"I also want to thank the Mayor of Lismore Isaac Smith, (Senior Building/Fire Safety Officer) Andrew Wier and my builder Gerard O'Neil for the job well done," she said.

"I also thank Mr (Matthew) McFarlane, director, Disaster Welfare Services at the NSW Office of Emergency Management."

Cr Smith said he was delighted to hear Ms Rochester's news: "Any time we can get resolution from the State Government to help with these sort of problems is great".