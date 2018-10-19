Home on the market for the first time in 137 years

HISTORIC HOME: A heritage home at 200 St Helena Rd, McLeods Shoot set in one of the most picturesque Byron hinterland locations is for sale for the first time in 137 years.

AFTER 137 years and six generations of the same family, a gorgeous heritage home on the Northern Rivers is now on the market for the first time.

At 200 St Helena Rd, McLeods Shoot, this six bedroom, three bathroom residence with two kitchens, a study and a grand living area on 21.04ha (52 acres) is a beautiful place for any family to call home.

When the first part of this house was built in 1881, the popular ballad My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean was a hit.

According to Byron Bay Property Sales agent Vicky Innes, the residence features high ceilings and timber floors made from rare timbers sourced and milled on the farm.

"The original house is now the kitchen," she said.

"It was originally located by the creek and dragged into its present location by a bullock team and the rest of the residence was built between 1881 and 1900."

Located in one of the most picturesque Byron hinterland locations, it features a main residence, a large farm shed and water tanks.

The Federation home is a classic hinterland residence has decks to the north and south, and sits atop a hill surrounded by old fig trees and with its own creek running through the property.

With a commanding 360 degree views of the hinterland, north to Brunswick Heads and Mt Warning, and across the ocean, the residence offers peace of mind.

Sitting about 100m from the main residence is the converted dairy bails, which offers the extra income of a popular holiday let destination.

Located nearby to the Byron View Farm wedding venue, it makes a fantastic place for wedding guests or the bride and groom to stay.

Ms Innes said there's a truly magical feeling about this property.

"It has been all this and more for the family who has owned it for so long," she said.

"They would like nothing more than to see it go to someone who will love it as much as they do."

The property is listed for expressions of interest.