Police located drugs and ice pipes in the womans property, and a home-made electronic control device in the man's property Richmond Police District
Home-made Taser and drugs found during eviction

Amber Gibson
by
13th Nov 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

POLICE have uncovered drugs and a home-made Taser when they were called to assist with an eviction.

Senior Constable David Henderson said Lismore police will allege at 11:20am on Saturday they were asked to assist with the eviction of two people from an Oakeshott Street Lismore Heights address.

Police had reason to search the property of a 33-year-old Ocean Shores woman and a 33-year-old Nimbin man. Police located drugs and ice pipes in the woman's possesion, and a home-made electronic control device in the man's possession.

The woman was charged with possessing prohibited drugs, possession of equipment to administer prohibited drug and possessing a restricted substance. She was released on strict conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.

A charge may be laid against the man once the home-made Taser is examined.

Lismore Northern Star

