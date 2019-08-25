Home lost in fire ground: 200 hectares burnt

After four days fire fighters are still working to get the fire under control.

After four days fire fighters are still working to get the fire under control. Newrybar Rural Fire Brigade

NSW Rural Fire Service and Police are investigating a house that was destroyed in a bush fire zone on Kyogle Road in Terragon, south west of Uki.

The house fire may not be related to the bushfire active at Terragon.

The bushfire on Kyogle Road in Terragon, south west of Uki, started last Thursday at 12.30pm, is not yet contained and has so far burning just under 200 hectares.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Inspector Ben Shephard, from NSW Rural Fire Service said "fire activity overnight was relatively quite and crews continue to control containment lines on all sides of the fire”.

"Today remote area crews will be working with bulldozers to strengthen containment lines and they will be assisted by water-bombing helicopters,” Insp Shephard said.

"Currently there are no homes at threat, however residents are reminded to stay up-to-date, take advice from fire fighters in the fire ground and know what to do if the fire threatens.”

Kyogle road is currently open at a reduced speed however may be closed at short notice.