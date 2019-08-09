Menu
3-5 Tweed Terrace, Tweed Heads.
HOME ENVY: 11 top award-winning homes

Chyna Hayden
by
9th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
THERE are some pretty impressive homes on the Northern Rivers, and a number of these have taken out accolades at the 2019 MBA Northern Regions Building Awards.

The event was held on July 27 at Ballina RSL, with more than 300 guests in attendance.

The awards acknowledged those who have gone above and beyond in the industry over the past 12 months.

Check out these winners in the residential (contract houses) category:

  • Under $450,000: G J Gardner Homes Coffs Harbour
  • $450,000 - $550,000: Strobuild
  • $550,000 - $750,000: Stroud Homes Northern Rivers
  • $750,000 - $1 Million: Custom Coast Homes
  • $1 Million - $1.5 Million: J S Henderson
  • $1.5 Million - $2 Million: J & B Projects (Aust) Pty Ltd
  • $2 Million - $2.5 Million: Connellan Building
  • $2.5 Million - $3 Million: Heanesbuilt Pty Ltd
  • $3 Million - $4 Million: Todd Knaus Constructions
  • $4 Million - $5 Million: GCB Constructions Pty Ltd
  • $5 Million - $7 Million: Heanesbuilt Pty Ltd.
Lismore Northern Star

