Teacher confesses to sex with boy in home economics pantry

A TEACHER who confessed to having sex with a 17-year-old student said the boy "looked and acted" like her ex-husband, according to police.

Laura Bucy, a 32-year-old who worked at Twinsburg High School in the US state of Ohio, was placed on administrative leave following her arrest on charges of sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The woman, who taught home economics, told police she had sex with the teen in a classroom pantry.

Bucy told her former husband's father about the illicit relationship in August, telling him that she needed to "confess her sins," according to a police report obtained by the station local TV news outlet WEWS.

She then told her ex's father about the relationship with one of her students and made other "incoherent statements" before driving off.

Bucy later met with detectives on September 11 and confessed to having sex with the teen.

The relationship took shape at a time when Bucy "felt very overwhelmed with having three kids to care for, working and attending college," according to the police report.

Bucy also told investigators she and the teen "made a very strong connection" after going to her classroom to help clean up, Cleveland.com reports.

Bucy told police that the teen "looked and acted" like her ex-husband, and confessed to having sex with him in a classroom pantry after lunch in February or March.

It happened on one occasion, she said, and took place after they exchanged photos and videos of each other on Snapchat, police said.

Bucy admitted supplying the teen liquid to use in his vaping device and allowed him to use it in her office.

She also admitted buying about $10 of marijuana from another student, police said.

In a letter sent home to parents, Twinsburg School District officials said Bucy had been placed on administrative leave after being notified police were probing the allegations.

"Specifically, the Police Department informed me that the investigation began the prior evening and involves allegations of a serious nature related to misconduct that allegedly took place on school property," the letter obtained by WEWS read.

The student confirmed Bucy's account, although he said they had sex sometime before Christmas instead of in February or March.

The teen told police Bucy came up from behind him and started kissing him at the party, Cleveland.com reports.

Bucy, who has pleaded not guilty, was released after posting $50,000 bail.

She was ordered not to have any contact with the teen and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

This story originally appeared on NYPost.com and is reproduced here with permission.