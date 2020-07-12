Home destroyed, beloved site burns for the second time

A BLAZE at Nimbin's old museum site was among two building fires Rural Fire Service crews were called to overnight.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service website, crews were called to a Cullen St, Nimbin, address, understood to be the site of the old museum.

The museum and the Rainbow Cafe burnt to the ground on August 14, 2014.

On the RFS Fires Near Me site, the latest update on that fire came at 1.45am this morning.

That fire is now listed as "under control", as is another fire on Hunters Hill Rd at Corndale.

NSW Fire and Rescue's Lismore crew were called to assist at both fires.

Leading firefighter Adam Cormick said they received a call to help at the Nimbin fire at 1.24am but were called off a short time later.

He said at Corndale, a house was well alight their crew was called at 9.27pm.

"It was already well alight," he said.

"When we arrived there was already one local RFS truck there starting to get to work."

He said the home was "completely destroyed" and Fire and Rescue left the scene shortly before 11pm.

It's understood the home was likely well alight before emergency services were alerted.

Police and paramedics both attended, but Mr Cormick said no one was injured.

It's not known how the blaze began.