Home destroyed after late-night fire

HOUSE FIRE: Crews from the Alphadale, Wyralla and Woodburn Rural Fire Service joined their Fire & Rescue colleagues at a house fire in Coraki which was fully alight by the time they were on scene.

A HOME has been destroyed by a fire late last night.

The Woodburn Rural Fire Service said they responded to calls just after 10.30pm, about a house fire fire on Rogerson Rd, Coraki.

Wyrallah and Alphadale RFS crews and NSW Fire & Rescue crews from Coraki also responded to the blaze.

On arrival, firefighters found the house was fully engulfed by flames.

It is understood one elderly neighbour suffered some smoke inhalation and was attended to by paramedics.

Firefighters said the blaze started after a child was playing with matches.

RFS Woodburn deputy captain Tony Duce said they had two tankers at the fire.

"We had six from our brigade and crews from Wyrallah and Alphadale on scene," he said.

"Fire & Rescue from Coraki were first on scene then Wyrallah, then us, then Alpahadale."

He said the house had a tin roof and was an older home and crews were concerned about asbestos.

"We did a defensive attack as we had for 40 minutes for the power to switched off," he said.

"Our truck was pumping water out of an old concrete tank at the scene and Wyrallah did a water run."

Mr Duce said one Woodburn crew returned to the scene at 1am today.

RFS media spokesman Ben Shepard said they took the call around 11.30pm on Thursday.

"The initial crews from Fire & Rescue reported the structure was well alight," he said.

"Crews went into a defensive firefighting strategy as the house was well alight."

Mr Shepard said four trucks from RFS and one from Fire & Rescue fought the fire.

"It was basically extinguished shortly before 2am but the building has been completely destroyed but there were no threats to other structures."

Mr Shepard said there were no suspicious circumstances.

"There is no fire investigations the cause has been determined a juvenile playing with matches," he said.