Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Townsville Fire
News

Qld home damaged in fire

by KELSIE IORIO
18th Aug 2018 1:38 PM

A property in Munro St, Ayr has been significantly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Emergency services were first called to the property about 11.30am Saturday after a triple-0 call reporting the front room of the house was alight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the house was well involved when fire crews arrived.

"They used multiple teams in breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire," the spokeswoman said.

"All persons were out of the house."

Fire crews were still dampening down hot spots and ventilating the property about 1pm.

The full extent of the damage to the house was unknown, but the spokeswoman said it was likely significant.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were still on the scene and had treated two people, but had not yet transported anyone to hospital.

The nature of their injuries or conditions were unknown.

VIDEO: BRYAN LYNCH/FACEBOOK

Related Items

ayr editors picks fire

Top Stories

    Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    premium_icon Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    Environment "SO MUCH waste alone is generated by one-time-use takeaway coffee cups... and little changes can make a huge difference."

    Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    premium_icon Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    Entertainment Cock is a play about a man and a woman competing for the same lover

    There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    premium_icon There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    Property Lismore houses offer a home for all budgets

    Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    Business Former employees are owed more than $1 million

    Local Partners