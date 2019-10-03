CANCER-FREE: Teen comes home after 10-month battle

Lindsay Smith, 15, has been in Brisbane since November last year battling an aggressive form of Ewing's sarcoma. She is now cancer free and heading home.

AFTER spending more than 10 months in Brisbane battling Ewing's sarcoma, an aggressive bone and tissue cancer, 15-year-old Lindsay Smith is now cancer-free and finally home.

In November, Lindsay was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma after finding a lump in the webbing between her thumb and first finger on her right hand.

She was later flown with her mum to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane for treatment.

Last Wednesday, Lindsay and her family received the news they'd been waiting for: Lindsay is cancer-free.

Lindsay's central line was removed on Tuesday and yesterday afternoon she and her parents, Tenille and Peter, finally made the journey home to Mount Larcom.

Lindsay said she was looking forward to being home with her family and was "very happy" to hear doctors deliver the news last week.

She was most looking forward to seeing her dog and sleeping in her own bed.

"I went home in March after my second surgery for a week but I haven't been home since," Lindsay said.

"I'm very excited."

Although she will be recovering for a while upon her return home, Lindsay said she hoped to be back at school in a few weeks.

"I was so excited (to leave) because I don't have to see the hospital again for a while," she said.

Lindsay said she was very grateful for the support of family and friends back home, including those who participated in the Daly's Gym motorcycle fundraiser on September 21, which raised $10,000 for her and her family.

RIDING FOR LINDSAY: Riders in the Daly’s Gym motorcycle fundraising ride on September 21 stand with a sign made by Lindsay’s dad Peter Smith to thank them for raising money for Lindsay.

This included the efforts of Gary Anderson and Mack Daly, 5, who shaved their heads to help raise funds.

Mick Daly from Daly's Gym also had half his head and beard shaved.

Lindsay said she was "amazed at how much they raised".

"I would like to thank Daly's Gym and everyone who supported me through all this and how much they raised," she said.

Mr Daly said it was "touching" to see Lindsay's dad Peter standing opposite the Royal Hotel in Mount Larcom with a sign thanking the riders as they drove past.

He said the money raised for Lindsay was to "help the family in any which way that they need it".

"That's what it's all about - it's about trying to make someone's life a little bit better," Mr Daly said.

He said they had 127 motorbike riders and two cars participate in the fundraising ride.

Lindsay plans on putting the funds raised by Daly's Gym towards buying her first car, studying a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education next year and possibly taking her parents on a holiday to Heron Island.

To other people her age battling cancer, Lindsay said she would tell them to stay positive. "Whatever happens, just always keep your head up," she said.

Lindsay will return to Brisbane in December for a check-up to ensure the cancer has not returned.