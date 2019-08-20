Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Ben Unwin.
Actor Ben Unwin.
Celebrity

Home and Away star dead at 41

20th Aug 2019 3:12 PM

Former Home And Away star Ben Unwin has died.

Unwin was 41 when his body was found by police on August 14.

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

The actor played Jesse McGregor on the soap between 1993 and 2005.

 

Ben Unwin in Home And Away.
Ben Unwin in Home And Away.

 

 

 

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
ben unwin editors picks home and away

Top Stories

    Mass town water lost after burst main drains reservoir

    premium_icon Mass town water lost after burst main drains reservoir

    News COUNCIL asks residents to be patient while council fills the Geneva Reservoir after it was drained completely.

    REVEALED: Game breakers for the rugby finals

    premium_icon REVEALED: Game breakers for the rugby finals

    Rugby League The danger men for the Far North Coast rugby union semi-finals named

    Backflip on decision to cut 182 energy jobs

    premium_icon Backflip on decision to cut 182 energy jobs

    Business Essential Energy jobs saved

    • 20th Aug 2019 2:23 PM
    'Life changing' program for young farmers and fishers

    premium_icon 'Life changing' program for young farmers and fishers

    Rural Young farmers and fishers encouraged to apply for DPI program