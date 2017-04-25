Homage to Anzacs 'topped off' with two-up

WOODENBONG'S Anzac Day commemorations were very well supported by the community with people lining the main streets and filling the public hall.

Events began at 8.33am with an F/A-18F Super Hornet fly over through the morning fog - this was definitely heard, but not seen.

About 10.40am - the main march - led by the local police vehicle, included the Rural Fire Service truck and volunteers, and RAAF Amberley contingent, local veterans and servicemen.

The procession also involved Woodenbong Central School students and staff, community members as the congregation marched north down Macpherson St turning west onto Unumgar St to the Woodenbong Public Hall where the main Anzac Day commemoration service was held.

Woodenbong RSL president David Hannant chaired the service, which included prayers recited by Peter Taylor, Woodenbong Central School vice-captain Jesse Thamm and a RAAF serviceman.

Anzac songs and tales of the bombing of Darwin and Broome were some of the moving tributes that provided us a small glimpse into the horrors of the First World War.

A montage presentation of past and present service members provided a poignant reminder of their sacrifice and the hardships they endured.

Eric Taylor OAM gave the special address which reflected on the life and service of Tabulam locals Sir Henry George Chauvel and Sir Michael Bruxner (both ANZAC Gallipoli and Sinai veterans), and their personal connections with the region.

After the indoor service came a short march to the "Memorial Gates" Arch led by the bag-piping of Christine Reid, who has carried out this service for 35 years.

Here wreath-laying and a booming 18-Gun salute, Last Post, minutes' silence and Rouse formed part of a shorter outdoor commemoration in the pleasant mild autumn sunshine.

Upon completion, some adjourned to the RSL Hall where a very welcome lunch awaited and the remainder returned to their homes all to consider the significance of this day and our grateful thanks for the lifestyle and freedom we enjoy.

For some, Two-up at the Woodenbong Hotel topped off a very memorable day.