HOLY SMOKE: Billowing plumes of smoke from a "low-intensity" hazard reduction burn near Lismore Airport at lunchtime could be seen from a long distance on Saturday. Jennifer Crawley

A LARGE plume of smoke from a hazard reduction burn near the airport at lunchtime today had some Lismore locals worried.

Lismore Police received several calls from residents who were not aware that it was a controlled burn.

The smoke could be seen from as far away as Goonellabah, Coraki and Tatham.

Six crews from Lismore, Tuncester, Canaiba, Whyrallah, Clunes and Goolmangar monitored the back burning of 80ha of scrub between Caniaba Rd and Three Chain Rd.

The aim of the "low intensity" burn was to protect the airport and the nearby residents.