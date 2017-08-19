20°
'Holy Sh**t!': Man spots two pythons while making a cuppa

Alina Rylko
| 19th Aug 2017 1:35 PM Updated: 1:50 PM
Two snakes battle it out for a spot in the roof of Mr Williams' Tintenbar home.
Two snakes battle it out for a spot in the roof of Mr Williams' Tintenbar home. Contributed / Facebook

BALLINA Shire Councillor Keith Williams' Facebook video of two pythons hanging outside his kitchen window has gone viral with 90,000 impressions overnight.

Mr Williams spotted the pair - initially though to be breeding - while making a cup of coffee at his Tintenbar home on Friday morning.

After posting the video on Facebook, originally captioned: "Holyt S**t", he was informed the 3.5m snakes were males, in a battle for supremacy over a female.

The theory stacked up, Mr Williams said.

"Our resident snakes - a male and a female python - have lived in our roof space during winter for the last three years.

"We think another male has come along, and he's been chased off after a fight.

"It was just fascinating to watch as it went on for forty five minutes - it was amazing."

The video has garnered 90 thousand impressions so far on Facebook and 24,000 views on Twitter, where one Re-tweeter said: 'Australia is the only country ready for an apocalypse".

An international press agency has taken ownership of the original video for international distribution, paying Mr Williams 50% of whatever it generates.

It will be at least another month before Mr Williams finds out if he's made any money.

In the meantime, a pair of pythons are continuing to hang around Mr William's veranda.

"During winter when they live in the house we don't have any problems with rats or mice, which is a great thing

"These are pythons, they're harmless, they're just beautiful to watch."

Mr Williams is also the president of Ballina Sea Bird Rescue, which had its first turtle rescue this week, after a period of no ill turtles washing up on the beach since April.

Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams is passionate about the environment.
Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams is passionate about the environment. Contributed / Facebook
