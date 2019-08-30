'Holy sh-t!' Young tradie wins $200K in Lotto

The tradie won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1448, drawn Friday 30 August 2019.

A WOLLONGBAR man is knocking off early today and planning to set his family up for the future after receiving a phone call with news he won $200,000 today.

The young tradesman and new dad won the guaranteed First Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1448, drawn earlier today.

A NSW Lotteries official contacted the man this morning to break the news, while he was working on site.

"Holy sh-t!” he eventually managed.

"Yeah right. You're kidding? That is unreal.

"I think I'm going to go home early today!

"I'm incredibly happy.

"My girlfriend always gets up me for buying lottery tickets. I don't think she'll believe this!”

Asked how he planned to enjoy the money, the new dad said his welcomed windfall had arrived at the perfect time in his life.

"We've just bought a house and had a baby so this is going to be a massive help to us,” he explained.

"This is going to take a huge chunk off the mortgage. And I've been saving really hard for a new car so now I'll finally be able to buy that.

"This is amazing. Thank you so much!”

The happy man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry of four random numbers online.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $1.24 million for draw 1449, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $3.62 million for draw 10309.