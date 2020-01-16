Holy relics on display in Lismore

FILE PHOTO: Students looking at the reliquary of Saint Therese at St Therese church at Colonel Light Gardens in Adelaide in 2002. Photo: SEILER DARREN

FILE PHOTO: Students looking at the reliquary of Saint Therese at St Therese church at Colonel Light Gardens in Adelaide in 2002. Photo: SEILER DARREN

AN ELABORATELY crafted reliquary, or container of relics, which includes everything from clothing to family belongings and even physical remains of beloved Carmelite saints will be on display at a number of churches across the region next month.

The relics, which belong to French Carmelite St Therese of Lisieux and her parents Louis and Zelie Martin, who are also saints, will be on display in the Diocese of Lismore from February 15-19.

St Therese of Lisieux, affectionately known as “the little flower”, was a Carmelite nun born in Alencon, France on January 2, 1873.

She became a novice nun in the enclosed Carmelite convent in Lisieux, and made it her mission to do “little things with great love”.

FILE PHOTO: St Therese of Lisieux, a Carmelite nun who lived in France 100 years ago in undated photo, whose treasured remains are currently on a tour of Australia. Photo: Supplied

According to website Catholic Online, despite Therese dying from tuberculosis when she was only 24, and having served as a cloistered Carmelite for less than ten years, the impact of her autobiography Story of a Soul was “significant”.

Public demand was so high to canonise Therese, Pope Benedict XV removed the usual 50 year delay required between death and beatification and she was canonised in 1925, only 28 years after her death.

St Therese’ father, St Louis Martin was born August 22, 1823 at Bordeaux, France. He trained as a clock and watchmaker. Her mother Zelie Guerin was a lacemaker, born on December 23, 1831. The Martins are the only married couple to be canonised.

HOLY COUPLE: The relics of St Therese of Lisieux, and her parents, Louis and Zelie Martin (pictured), will tour churches in the Diocese of Lismore in February. Photo: Sanctuaire de Lisieux

The couple were canonised in 2015 due to the “the holiness of their lives, epitomised in their fidelity to Jesus Christ in all the ups and downs of life, their love for each other, the exemplary upbringing of their children and their consistent kindness to the poor”.

Relics on display will include the reliquaries of Saint Therese, Saint Louis and Saint Zelie.

A reliquary is a container for relics, which may be the purported or actual physical remains of saints, such as bones, pieces of clothing, or some object associated with saints or other religious figures.

The relics have previously toured Australia in 2002.

All are welcome to view the relics while they are on display on the Northern Rivers.

The relics will be on display at a number of local churches across the diocese, including: