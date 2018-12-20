Hollywood salutes Laverne & Shirley star

Stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to actress and director Penny Marshall who died on Tuesday at the age of 75.

Tom Hanks, who starred in the classic Marshall-directed movies, A League of Their Own and Big took to Twitter to remember his friend.

Penny Marshall (right) with Cindy Williams in Laverne & Shirley. Picture: Supplied

"Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx," he wrote.

Marshall, who passed away at age 75 on Tuesday due to complications from diabetes, directed Hanks in both movies.

Geena Davis also paid tribute to Marshall on social media writing, "RIP Penny Marshall," alongside a GIF from A League of Their Own.

"I'm terribly sad to hear the news about Penny passing," Davis wrote in a statement.

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

#RIPPennyMarshall She was funny & so smart. She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her. https://t.co/pf2kfIkCH4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 18, 2018

we were all so young https://t.co/nIPg3pdDCU — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 19, 2018

"My heart goes out to Tracy Reiner and her family. Penny brought so much joy to so many and will be sorely missed. I will be forever grateful to her for letting me be a part of A League of Their Own."

Davis' co-star in the film, Madonna, took to Instagram to share her grief, lauding the director's "big heart" and talent.

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

The Marshall family grieves again as the great #PennyMarshall dies at age 75. What an extraordinary family they were and continue to be, and how much love and sympathy my family and I send their way. The end of an era. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 18, 2018

Rest in peace, Penny. Such a wonderful, funny and talented lady. Without her support and encouragement, I would not be where I am today. She will be missed. 💔 #PennyMarshall pic.twitter.com/F9ksywXYuG — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) December 18, 2018

Rosie O'Donnell posted a Kmart commercial she was in with Marshall in 1996.

"Simply heartbroken," she wrote alongside it. O'Donnell also posted a throwback pic of the cast of A League of Their Own, saying, "We were all so young."

Marshall's former Happy Days co-star Ron Howard spoke about the "major impact" Marshall had on acting and directing, also describing her as "unpretentious".

The 64-year-old director added: "I was lucky to have known & worked with her."

Mark Wahlberg, who starred in Marshall's Renaissance Man, said he "would not be where I am today" without her.

Marshall's ex-husband, Rob Reiner, also remembered their time together, saying, "I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funny bone. I will miss her."

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news...

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

What an inspiring woman #PennyMarshall was. Funny, talented, kind and giving. Penny was so supportive of my career from the very beginning and I will always be so grateful. A wonderful actress, producer and director. She will be missed by so many. #RIPPennyMarshall pic.twitter.com/yCBQAXngz4 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall!! Thank you for what you contributed to us girls. Grateful to have worked with you. Rest well you great Broad!!!❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/4hk6AGjmB1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 18, 2018

Russell Crowe, Reese Witherspoon, Bette Midler, Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal and Viola Davis were among some of the other Hollywood luminaries who remembered the late director.

But one of the most touching tributes came from Billie Lourd, daughter of Marshall's best friend, the late Carrie Fisher, who posted a picture of the two pals together.